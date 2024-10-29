GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Couple killed, their grand daughter critically injured in a fire accident in Hyderabad’s Yakutpura

The teenager is battling for life

Published - October 29, 2024 11:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In the midst the Deepavali preparations, an elderly couple were killed while a teenager was critically injured in a fire accident in East Chanda Nagar near Yakutpura Railway Station late on Monday (October 28, 2024) in Hyderabad.

The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Mohan Lal and his wife 51-year-old Usha Devi. Their grand daughter 15-year-old Shruti Gupta, was shifted to a private hospital in the vicinity where she’s battling for life.

According to the Rein Bazar Inspector L. Ramesh Naik, the couple was preparing food for Deepavali in their balcony when the gas cylinder’s regulator caught fire. The incident was reported on the first floor of the G+1 residence in the densely populated residential area between 10.45 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“The sparks fell on the firecrackers kept in the hall and caught fire. The smoke quickly engulfed their 50-60 yard house and the couple died due to asphyxiation,” the inspector explained.

Fire breaks out at cracker shop at Ramkote, no casualties

The police reached the spot and evacuated other family members from the ground floor of the house as a precautionary measure. A case was booked under Section 194 (suspicious death) of The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and investigation is underway.

October 29, 2024

