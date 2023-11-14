HamberMenu
Couple killed in Deepavali fire

November 14, 2023 04:39 am | Updated 04:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly couple were killed in a fire mishap at their residence in Malkajgiri on Sunday. Police said that the woman, Raghavamma, 79, was lighting an earthen lamp when her saree caught fire. Malkajgiri DCP D. Janaki said that Raghavamma’s husband, Raghava Rao, 82, is a patient and is bed-ridden. “She ran inside the house after her saree caught fire. The husband’s bed caught fire and led to his death on the spot,” said the police.

The wife was rushed to Gandhi Hospital by the area locals, where she succumbed while undergoing treatment.

A case was booked under ection 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC.

