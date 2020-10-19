Couple kill selves as parents reject love

Reportedly worried over their parents’ objection to their love, a young couple ended their lives by hanging in Nagarkurnool district on Monday.

Bodies of Akhila (19) and Anil (20) were found hanging to a tree in the forest area of Billakal village in Balmoor mandal of the district. According to Balmoor SI P. Veera Babu, the girl’s parents chided her after seeing her speaking over mobile phone with someone on Sunday night. “The two left their homes in the early hours of Monday and called their common friend Naveen and told him that they decided to end their lives,” the SI said.

Girl found dead

A 13-year-old girl was found dead at her residence in Jawaharnagar here on Sunday evening.

The victim, Harika (name changed) died by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. Police said that the girl resorted to the extreme step owing to family problems. Soon her parents alerted police, who in turn rushed to the spot and shifted her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at suicide intervention centre Roshni.