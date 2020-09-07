Couple held for cheating job aspirants

They were evading arrest since December last year, say police

A couple was arrested by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station police for cheating gullible people on pretext of providing jobs.

The accused are Kamtam Sanjay Kumar and his wife Kamatam Yamini of M/S Kindergraph Technologies Private Limited, Secunderabad and residents of Vanasthalipuram.

Based on the complaint lodged by one Rajeswari and 13 others, a case was registered and the two were arrested on Monday.

“They collected deposit amount from the job aspirants on the guise of providing training and later did not pay their salaries nor returned their deposited money. They were absconding since December last year,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said, adding that the accused were evading arrest.