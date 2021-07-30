Couple found dead

A man brutally killed his alleged girlfriend before ending his life in a star hotel room at Madhapur here on Thursday evening.

The victims are Santoshi (25) and Ramulu (25), both residents of Bommarasipet in Vikarabad district. According to the Madhapur police, Ramulu slit his girlfriend’s throat with a knife and hanged himself from a ceiling fan. A case was registered and their bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

When reports last came in, police were yet to ascertain the exact reason for their extreme step. The couple reportedly checked in on Tuesday, and did not come out of their room.

[Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000]