Couple found dead in B S Maqtha

A couple died under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday in the B S Maqtha area near Raj Bhavan.

According to Punjagutta police, they have been identified as I. Nageswar Rao (37), a mason by profession, and his wife L Roja (29). Police said that the couple moved to Hyderabad from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh around six years ago to earn a living. On Tuesday, Nageswar Rao leapt to his death from the fifth floor of the building in which he used to reside. Meanwhile, his wife too was found dead in her room on the third floor of the building.

According to Punjagutta police Sub-Inspector B Shiva Krishna, the bodies were sent to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. While Nageswar Rao’s case is that of suicide, the cause of death of Roja remains inconclusive. He said that there were no injury marks of any kind on her body.

A case has been registered and investigation is in process.

There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.