Couple end lives at hotel room

A 21-year-old woman was found dead, while her male friend was lying unconscious in a hotel room at Medipally on Tuesday.
The victims, Dorenkala Sravani, a salesgirl at a supermarket, and Thummala Ajay (23), a supervisor at a Bajaj showroom, both from Peerzadiguda, consumed pesticide after their parents refused to accept their love and proposal for marriage.
While death was instant for Sravani, Ajay, who hailed from Kolkonda in Warangal district, succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Wednesday evening.
According to police, the couple checked into a hotel in the area and around 7.30 p.m. when a housekeeping staffer opened the room door after hearing constant water leaking sound, he found them lying unconscious on bed.
They were rushed to a nearby hospital where Sravani was declared dead, while Ajay succumbed on Wednesday.
“Before taking the extreme step, Ajay called his friend Kiran and informed him about their decision,” Medipally police said.
(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath