Couple end lives at hotel room

A 21-year-old woman was found dead, while her male friend was lying unconscious in a hotel room at Medipally on Tuesday.

The victims, Dorenkala Sravani, a salesgirl at a supermarket, and Thummala Ajay (23), a supervisor at a Bajaj showroom, both from Peerzadiguda, consumed pesticide after their parents refused to accept their love and proposal for marriage.

While death was instant for Sravani, Ajay, who hailed from Kolkonda in Warangal district, succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the couple checked into a hotel in the area and around 7.30 p.m. when a housekeeping staffer opened the room door after hearing constant water leaking sound, he found them lying unconscious on bed.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where Sravani was declared dead, while Ajay succumbed on Wednesday.

“Before taking the extreme step, Ajay called his friend Kiran and informed him about their decision,” Medipally police said.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000).