Couple dies on the spot as lorry hits bike

KHAMMAM

03 December 2021 23:45 IST

A couple was killed on the spot when a speeding lorry rammed their bike on the outskirts of Sattupalli town on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as K Srinivas Rao, 46, and his wife Krishnamma, 42, both farm labourers of Gangaram village. They were returning home from farm-related work at Beerapalli village in Vemsoor mandal when the accident took place.

According to sources, the lorry was heading towards Sattupalli at high speed when it hit the bike from the rear side, resulting in their instantaneous death.

Sattupalli police registered a case and are on the lookout for the lorry driver, who is at large.