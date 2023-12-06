Couple crushed to death in wall collapse

December 06, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KHAMMAM / BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

A farm labourer couple was crushed to death when a wall of their house collapsed on them after the rains at Cheruvu Madharam village in Nelakondapally mandal late on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as N Pulla Rao, 45, and his wife Lakshmi, 38. The couple was fast asleep when the wall suddenly caved in due to incessant rain under the impact of cyclone Michaung, killing the duo on the spot, sources said.

Several parts of the district received moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday also, causing damage to crops such as paddy, maize and chilli on over 82,191 acres in Khammam district, according to preliminary estimates.

Meanwhile, three houses were damaged due to heavy rains in Utlapally village of Aswaraopeta mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Tuesday night. However, no one was injured.

Collector Priyanka Ala visited the rain-affected villages in Dammapeta and Aswaraopeta mandals on Wednesday. She inspected the breached portion of the Perantalacheruvu tank bund in Dammapeta and the inundated groundnut crops at an agriculture field in Sudhapalli village.

She asked the officials to ensure immediate removal of the fallen trees, restoration of power supply to some of the rain-affected villages and repairs to the damaged stretches of roads.