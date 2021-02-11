Couple consumes poison

HYDERABAD

11 February 2021 00:33 IST

Financial issues may be the reason behind the extreme step

A couple committed suicide by consuming poison at Brindavan Colony in Mailardevpally on Tuesday night.

Mailardevpally police said that the victims, Ramesh Joshi (52) and Rajkanya Joshi (50), were from Rajasthan. According to sub-inspector L. Ravinder Naik, they had the poison soon after having dinner at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victims bolted their daughter Revathi’s room and slept in the hall. On Wednesday morning, when Revathi could not open the door, she called her neighbour Meenakshi from her room for help. Both found the victims in an unconscious state, frothing from the mouth.

“Ramesh Joshi used to work at a plastic factory. The couple was rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead. We did not get any suicide note. They could have taken the extreme step due to financial issues,” Mr. Naik said.

Jobless man ends life

A 50-year-old jobless man committed suicide at Dabeerpura. The victim was identified as Syed Akhtar Hussain Abidi. When his wife returned from work on Wednesday morning, she found his body hanging. Police suspect financial issues to be the reason behind the step.

Electrician hangs self

A 24-year-old electrician died by suicide at his house in Ziaguda. Kulsumpura police identified the victim as E. Srikanth.

He is said to have hanged himself on Tuesday night. Police have booked a case.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)