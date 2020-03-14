Couple booked for cheating finance company

Hyderabad police have registered a case against a businessman and his wife for allegedly cheating a Kolkata-based private finance company.

In 2018, the accused couple, Sukesh Gupta and Nitu of MBS Jewellers obtained loan of ₹110 crore from Srei Infrastructure Private Limited after mortgaging an eight-acre land parcel in Hafeezpet here. “Though an MoU was signed to mortgage two properties, the accused submitted only one and did not pay even a single instalment. They agreed to clear the loan in four quarters,” a senior police officer at Central Crime Station said.

He said when the couple failed to repay the loan amount, the firm sold the mortgaged land for ₹102 crore. “They are yet to pay ₹58 crore, including interest, and based on the complaint lodged by Srei, a case has been registered and probe is on,” the officer said, adding that currently the accused is ‘not available’.