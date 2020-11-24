Couple attempts to end life near Pragathi Bhavan

A farmer couple from Kolthur village in Shamirpet mandal attempted to end their life in front of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s official residence, Pragathi Bhavan, on Monday alleging harassment by Shamirpet inspector S. Santosham.

‘Land-grabber’

The couple - V Bikshapathi, 52, and his wife, Buchamma, 40, alleged that Mr. Santosham was forcing them to give away their agricultural land in Kothur village to a land-grabber. They reached Pragathi Bhavan and doused themselves with kerosene and tried to immolate.

Bid foiled

Their attempt was foiled by the security personnel and they were shifted to Punjagutta police station.

