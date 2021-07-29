Couple arrested for rape, murder of woman

Hyderabad

29 July 2021 18:40 IST

Victim lured with offer of work and killed at Ankiralagutta hillocks

A man who allegedly raped a 35-year-old woman and murdered her with the help of his live-in partner at Ankiralagutta at Mantrikunta in Jinnaram mandal in Sangareddy district was arrested by the Dundigal police of Cyberabad Commissionerate here on Wednesday. Their arrest was announced by DCP Balanagar P.V. Padmaja here on Thursday afternoon.

According to the officer, Kuruva Swamy (30) and his partner Masanamolla Narsamma (30) kidnapped the victim from Dundigal and took her to Ankiralagutta where the former sexually assaulted her, before they brutally murdered and robbed valuables from the victim.

The couple were in a live-in relationship for the past eight years and residents of IDA Bollaram in Sangareddy. Ms. Padmaja said that they were involved in four notorious offences at Dundigal, Shankarpally of Cyberabad and Jinnaram and Ameenpur in Sangareddy district. Later, they confessed to committing two more offences in Shankarpally and Ameenpur. The couple were addicted to alcohol and other vices. Since they were unable to earn the money they earned in the past while working at sand addas, they fell into financial crises and defaulted vehicle EMIs. So, they targeted women found alone near toddy shops in the area, lure them with money and work, took them to secluded spots and robbed them of their jewellery to make a quick buck.

On July 25, while they were on the prowl for a prey, they came across a woman at labour adda at Mallampet who was wearing considerable jewellery. “Swamy developed a sexual urge towards her and the couple made a plan to kidnap, rob and kill the victim,” the DCP said.

As per their plan, they approached the woman and asked her to go with them for labour work, stating that they need to apply paint to a temple. “As it was a common practice for the woman to go and attend works with people who sought her help, she agreed. Swamy along with Narsamma took the victim to the isolated rocky hillocks of Ankiralagutta on his bike,” Ms. Padmaja said.

After reaching the spot, Narsamma forced the woman to sleep with Swamy. But when the victim strongly resisted their demand, Swamy forced himself on her with the help of his partner. Later, they killed the woman and robbed her of her silver anklets, golden eartops, black beads chain with gold and fled away from the spot. After her body was found, police analysed the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area and found the couple moving suspiciously on the bike near Gagillapur. Acting on a tip-off, they were picked up by the special parties and during interrogation, the accused confessed to the crimes.