Couple among five killed in separate accidents

A heavy vehicle which caught fire after an accident at Shamirpet on Thursday.

Hyderabad

12 March 2021 00:23 IST

One person travelling in trailer lorry burnt to death

A supervisor of a heavy machinery manufacturing unit was charred to death after the trailer lorry he was travelling in caught fire near Shamirpet here on Thursday morning.

According to police, three trailers carrying heavy machinery left from Bhopal to NTPC Salem, Tamil Nadu, and when they reached Shamirpet, a brick-laden lorry coming from Karimnagar, tried to overtake the slow moving vehicles from left.

“While over taking, the lorry hit one of the heavy machinery carrying vehicles, as a result of which it caught fire. While others in those vehicles managed to escape, supervisor Mukhesh Kumar Singh was stuck and was burnt alive,” police said, adding that the driver suffered minor injuries.

“The lorry has hit a hydraulic trailer loaded with 765kV 80MVAr reactor which was manufactured by CG Power & Industrial Solutions Limited at their Mandideep plant in Madhya Pradesh and was on the way to Ariyalur Substation of TANTRANSCO which is being constructed by BHEL on turnkey basis,” an official release from CG Power & Industrial said.

The vehicular movement towards Hyderabad, which was affected for a few hours, was restored after police allowed two way traffic on one side of the divider.

“We are making efforts to remove the accident vehicles from the spot so as to restore normalcy on the road,” the police said when last reports came in.

Painter, wife killed

In another case, a couple riding on a two-wheeler were killed at Japal village in Manchal mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Thursday afternoon.

Police said that the accident took place around 2 p.m. when Jatoth Laxman, 32, a painter from Bodakonda village, and his wife Jatoth Manga, 25, were going towards Japal village.

“In the meantime, while trying to negotiate a curve, his bike skidded and hit a current pole, due to which they both died on the spot,” Manchal police said. Their bodies were shifted to Ibrahimpatnam Government Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, two teenagers, including a minor, travelling on a bike were killed after they came under the wheels of an APSRTC bus at New Malakpet on Wednesday night.

The victims were identified as Mohammed Shohaib, 19, and Mohammed Ilaaf, 13, both students and residents of Peace Colony, Old Malakpet.

According to Chaderghat police, the accident took place at around 11 a.m. when the victims tried to overtake the bus from the left, lost control and came under its wheels. “When Shohaib applied sudden brake, he lost control,” police said, adding that the duo were going towards Chanchalguda from Nalgonda crossroads. Their bodies were handed over to the family members after the autopsy at Osmania General Hospital morgue.