Country’s largest ice-cream unit to come up in Sangareddy

India’s largest ice-cream manufacturing facility will come up in Sangareddy district with Hatsun Agro Product Limited likely to commence its commercial operations from October 2020.

Hatsun will be setting up its unit with a capital investment of ₹207 crore and create more than 250 direct and 250 indirect employment opportunities.

The unit will also benefit more than 4,000 dairy farmers in the region, said IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Mr. Rao, who held a review meeting with the HoDs of IT and Industries departments at the MCRHRD on Wednesday, said many global companies are keen on making major investments in Telangana.

In the meeting, Mr. Rao said that major companies from the food processing sector are keen to invest in Telangana and the announcements of the same will be made soon.

The government will provide complete assistance to the companies which are willing to invest, he said.

Mr. Rao instructed the officials to make plans towards decentralising the IT sector in Hyderabad to ensure its growth is spread across the city. He stated that the efforts of the government to boost Information Technology sector in the tier-II cities of the State are yielding good results.

Karimnagar IT Tower will be inaugurated on February 18 while the Telangana government’s prototyping facility T-Works and T-Hub Phase 2 are also getting ready for inaugural, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rao in a tweet today said that Quadrant Resource is laying foundation for its IT development centre in Warangal on February 16.

This facility will span over 1.5 acres and will create jobs for 500 local youth.