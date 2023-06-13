‘Country’s growth, economic development linked to building strong local governments’

June 13, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

People’s participation and civic responsibilities were the key focus of the G20-C20 South India regional round table on ‘Delivering democracy - retrospect and prospect’.

“The nation’s future growth and economic development is intrinsically linked to building strong local governments. Social and economic equity are critical for political democracy and that its functioning depends on intrinsic human values,” said W. R. Reddy, the keynote speaker of the event, who earlier led National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR).

The event was organised on Monday by the Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM) in partnership with Bala Vikasa at the Centre for Social and Responsible Business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two round table sessions were held on the occasion, one of ‘Gender equality in governance’ and the other on ‘Participation and accountability in governance’.

Executive director of GRAAM and National Coordinator of C20 Working Group, Basavaraju R Shreshtha said: “People’s participation and civic responsibility are important for delivering democracy. CSOs can act as catalysts to ensure greater participation and accountability in governance.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.