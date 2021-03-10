Country’s biggest floating solar plant commissioning in May-June

NTPC ED says work on the 100 MW floating solar plant at Ramagundam is in final stage

The country’s biggest floating solar power plant, by generation capacity, till date being developed by NTPC in the reservoir of its thermal plant at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district of Telangana is set to be commissioned by May-June next. Work on the 100 megawatt plant is in the final stages of completion.

It would be one of the renewable (solar) energy plants being developed by NTPC with an installed capacity of 447 MW in the Southern Region and the entire capacity would be commissioned by March 2023. Except for the 230 MW ground-mounted solar power plant at Ettayapuram in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, the remaining 217 MW capacity was being planned to be commissioned by May-June this year, Regional Executive Director (South) of NTPC C.V. Anand stated here on Wednesday.

The renewable energy plants that are likely to be commissioned in the next three months are 25 MW floating solar plant at Simhadri thermal power plant near Visakhapatnam and 92 MW floating solar plant at Kayamkulam in Kerala, besides the 100 MW plant at Ramagundam. As all the thermal plants would have reservoirs, establishing floating solar plants in them was the immediate available opportunity without going for any land acquisition, the NTPC official said.

“Floating solar plants is an opportunity to generate power with low cost as land acquisition of at least 5 acres per megawatt of capacity involves huge fixed cost. Since there are a large number of major reservoirs in the Southern Region including in Telangana, it would be a huge opportunity to go for renewable energy in the floating solar method”, Mr. Anand explained. The Ramagundam floating plant was being established with a cost of ₹423 crore.

On complying with the environmental protection norms by setting flu gas de-sulpherization (FGD) plants at all thermal power plants, the NTPC official said work on the FGDs was in progress at all plans in the Southern Region and it would be completed by December 2022 deadline. He stated that the cost of establishing FGD systems was ₹0.30 per unit of generation capacity. “Although it’s quite high it has been invested for the sake of better environment,” he said. Explaining the new initiatives of NTPC-SR, Mr. Anand said they had developed a geo-polymer aggregate using fly ash at NTPC Ramagundam as a replacement to natural coarse aggregates and could be used as a substitute in building construction. The National Council for Cement and Building Materials had tested the 1.45 km road laid with geo-polymer aggregate inside the NTPC complex and tests proved it as a useful material.

Besides, they had also developed a nano-concrete aggregate with fly ash at NTPC Simhadri and a model building was constructed with it as demo. They were also using the waste heat from flue gas for distillation of sea water at Simhadri and using solar thermal technology at Vallur in Tamil Nadu for producing 120 tonnes per day drinking water at desalination plant.

Further, NTPC Ramagundam had entered into a MoU with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for lifting 6.31 lack cubic meters of pond ash in the construction of NH-363 at about 300 km away from Ramagundam.