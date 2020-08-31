Country will regain economic supremacy, says GMR chairman

HYDERABAD

31 August 2020 18:30 IST

‘Value-based upbringing is key to success of Indians’

GMR group chairman G. Mallikarjuna Rao expressed optimism that the country will soon regain its economic supremacy and past glory with the world looking towards India for leadership in — innovation, technology, demographic dividend and human capital, convergence, transformative reforms, FDI norms, self- reliant Bharat and new education policy, among others.

Participating in a webinar ‘India – Super Power to Super Power’ organized by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, he observed that a culturally strong nation can withstand any challenges. He attributed the success of Indians across the world to the Indian DNA and gave credit to the ancient wisdom, and strong cultural value-based upbringing.

“India was the economic powerhouse of the world till 18th century but lost its sheen due to subjugation by the British Empire. But, our DNA is such that we quickly bounce back from the challenges,” he maintained. The chairman of GMR group also emphasized on the role of cost accountants to advise companies on cost optimization techniques to stay competitive, and innovative ways of cost reduction. The man who believes that a business must run like a family and a family must run like a business is successful, said Mr. Rao.

He shared his views amidst the virtual presence of several industry delegates like ICAI president Balwinder Singh, vice president Biswarup Basu and others, a press release said.