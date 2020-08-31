Country will regain economic supremacy, says GMR chairman

GMR group chairman G. Mallikarjuna Rao expressed optimism that the country will soon regain its economic supremacy and past glory with the world looking towards India for leadership in — innovation, technology, demographic dividend and human capital, convergence, transformative reforms, FDI norms, self- reliant Bharat and new education policy, among others.
Participating in a webinar ‘India – Super Power to Super Power’ organized by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, he observed that a culturally strong nation can withstand any challenges. He attributed the success of Indians across the world to the Indian DNA and gave credit to the ancient wisdom, and strong cultural value-based upbringing.
“India was the economic powerhouse of the world till 18th century but lost its sheen due to subjugation by the British Empire. But, our DNA is such that we quickly bounce back from the challenges,” he maintained. The chairman of GMR group also emphasized on the role of cost accountants to advise companies on cost optimization techniques to stay competitive, and innovative ways of cost reduction. The man who believes that a business must run like a family and a family must run like a business is successful, said Mr. Rao.
He shared his views amidst the virtual presence of several industry delegates like ICAI president Balwinder Singh, vice president Biswarup Basu and others, a press release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath