‘Country will prosper when agriculture prospers’

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, on Friday, said that new ideas will shape villages and the country will prosper when agriculture and villages prosper.

Mr. Tomar was speaking at the third edition of the two-day National Rural Innovators’ Startup Conclave (RISC) at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRDPR).

Commending innovators and founders of startups, who showcased their products and solutions at the event on Friday, he said that rural development ushers in the development of the country. “When agriculture prospers, villages, farmers and the country prosper,” he said and added that there was a need for agriculture and rural development sectors to be enriched by ideas by startups.

He also underscored the Central initiatives and their substantial budgetary allocations. such as PM Ujjwala Yojna, Sampoorna Grameen Rozgar Yojana and PM Gramin Awaas Yojana so as to improve the conditions and livelihood of those living in rural areas.He expressed confidence in NIRDPR to discharge diligently its mandate and congratulated the institution for organising RISC – 2019.

This year, the conclave invited entries under three categories: budding entrepreneurs and startups, innovators with an idea and prototype and poster presentation by students.

Outlining NIRDPR’s vision for startups, Director General W R Reddy said that encouraging rural innovators and startups remains the institute’s priority. “This Conclave brings together various stakeholders of the entrepreneurial ecosystem under one roof, which will go a long way in helping rural startups and innovators to get the exposure and funding necessary to scale up their ideas and technology.

Chevella MP G. Ranjit Reddy and Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri also spoke.

In due course of the event, four memoranda of understanding pertaining to training in food technology, incubation and skill development, bio-research and natural dyeing were exchanged between NIRDPR and other institutions.