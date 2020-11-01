Country Vacations directed to refund membership money, pay compensation

₹ 1 lakh compensation also slapped for ‘deficient service’

A commission forum directed Country Vacations to pay ₹ 1 lakh as compensation and refund ₹ 1.20 lakh a complainant paid to the company as subscription of ‘Country Club Thumbs Up’ membership. It found the respondents did not deliver the free three nights and four days’ trip to Dubai which one of their representatives had assured the complainants.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission – III, Hyderabad was dealing with a compliant filed by Roshan Kumar Agarwal (38), a resident of Kondapur. Mr Agarwal stated that in August 2016, an executive of the respondents called and stated his family are winners of a free holiday gift voucher worth ₹ 35,000. As part of the company’s anniversary celebrations, a special offer of three nights and four days trip, ₹ 10,000 in meal vouchers and interest-free EMI conversion of ₹ 1.20 lakh was included. After making payments, the complainant received an e-mail confirming the club membership and holiday package. He then received two membership cards, but said that there was no mention of the free Dubai trip. When inquired about this, it was of no avail. Later, So he requested a refund of the ₹ 1.20 lakh.

For their part, the respondents denied all allegations. They contended that as per the membership agreement, a three night and four the free trip was to a destination within India. They also maintained that any oral commitment by sales staff cannot be honoured by respondents, and that the membership fee is non-refundable.

Taking all arguments and evidences placed on record, president Nimma Narayana and member Lakshmi Prasanna cited a case, invoked the Indian Contracts Act, 1872, and stated ‘contracts entered into through an agent, and obligations arising from acts done by the agent, may be enforced in the same manner, and will have the same legal consequences, as if the contracts had been entered into and the acts done by the principal in person.’ It also invoked a Supreme Court order which stated that confirmation via e-mail constituted a valid agreement. Finding the respondents deficient in service, the commission directed them to refund the ₹ 1.20 lakh, pay ₹ 1 lakh towards ‘mental agony’ and costs of ₹ 5,000.