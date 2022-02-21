Counting of jathara hundi collections from tomorrow

The counting of hundi offerings by devotees during the just concluded Sammakka-Saralamma jathara in Medaram village of Mulugu district will begin at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Hanamkonda from Wednesday.

According to sources, as many as 493 hundis were shifted from Medaram to the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in the city amid tight security arrangements.

The counting of entire cash offerings made by the devotees is likely to take nine to 10 days.

This time, the revenue from hundi offerings is expected to exceed the previous hundi income of Medaram jathara-2020, considering the huge influx of devotees to the just-concluded biennial fair.