Counsellors in schools soon: Sabita Indra Reddy

The State government has decided to deploy counsellors at the school-level to help students overcome stress and successfully attempt examinations.

Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy said the process for recruitment of the counsellors would be finalised soon and the measure had been contemplated to enable students become competitive.

The Minister reviewed the progress of various schemes launched by the government to impart quality education to students of the government schools with senior officials of the department on Thursday.

She said steps would be taken to elect the members of the school committees soon. These committees and the public representatives would be made partners in the development of schools which would in turn ensure qualitative education. The State government is making close to ₹10,000 crore budgetary allocation for education sector in addition to another ₹8,000 crore drawn from the welfare departments for improving the conditions in the government schools and bringing them on par with the private schools.

This was the highest allocation made for education by any State across the country and it is aimed at enhancing the quality of education and improving the competitiveness of students. She expressed concern over the decline in the percentage of attendance in spite of several programmes launched by the government for enrolling more students, including drop outs.

The officials concerned were directed to convene meetings with parents of such students who are not attending schools and evolve modalities to ensure maximum attendance. Officials were also directed to take steps to ensure that the pass percentage of tenth standard students in the government schools surpasses that of the private schools at the end of the current academic year.

Steps should also be taken to prioritise allocations for providing basic amenities like classrooms and toilets in all the schools, besides making students’ members of the swachch committees. Teachers should be directed to ensure completion of the syllabus within the stipulated time as prescribed in the educational calender, she said, exhorting the officials of State, district and mandal to play key role at the field level in this direction.