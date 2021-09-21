Councillors from Maharashtra visit GHMC

HYDERABAD

21 September 2021 23:37 IST

A team of councillors from Amaravati Municipal Corporation of Maharashtra on a tour of the city, visited GHMC headquarters on Tuesday, and interacted with officials from the Urban Community Development wing.

Additional Commissioner, Urban Community Development, Shankaraiah, Director Vijayalakshmi, and Project Director Sowjanya briefed the team about the schemes of the State government for urban poverty alleviation through a presentation.

Bank loans to self-help groups, shelter homes, training for the homeless, loans for the street vendors, rehabilitation of beggars, health and medical services, and other such schemes were explained, a press statement informed.

