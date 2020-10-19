Cotton with lower moisture content to be paid more than MSP

HYDERABAD

19 October 2020

Procurement at 300 ginning mills, 9 market yards

At a time when the farming community’s hopes of getting a bumper harvest of major crops such as cotton and paddy are hit badly by excessive rains this season, the State government has decided to give higher price than minimum support price of ₹5,825 to cotton, provided the moisture content of the fibre crop is less than 8%.

At a meeting held with officials here on Monday on the arrangements being made for procurement of cotton, Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has asked the cotton ginning millers to enter into agreement with the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) at the earliest and instructed the marketing and agriculture department officials to establish a call centre in every district to accept complaints and suggestions from farmers.

Cotton crop has been cultivated in a record extent of over 60.22 lakh acres and paddy in about 52.55 lakh acres this season. However, excessive rains, particularly during the recent spell, have damaged standing crops badly.

The two crops have been damaged in large extents across the State.

“We have been waiting for good sunshine for the last two weeks to commence the first picking of cotton, which gives maximum of the yield out of multiple pickings. However, the rain gods have nailed our hopes of bumper yields as the flowers (cotton) which were ready for plucking have either been damaged/discoloured on the plant itself or have fallen to the ground due to the intensity of rains,” Rachamma, a woman farmer in Sangareddy district said.

With the ground situation being grim, the government has decided to give higher price to the farmers who get cotton with lower moisture content than 8% as prescribed by CCI for getting the MSP. The Minister stated that CCI is ready to open the procurement centres in 300 ginning mills and nine market yards.

The Minister explained that cotton with 8% moisture content would be given a price of ₹5,825 per quintal, ₹5,766.75 per quintal for cotton with 9% moisture, ₹5,708.5 for 10% moisture, ₹5,650.25 for 11% moisture and ₹5,582 for 12% moisture. In case the moisture content is 6%, farmers would be paid ₹5,941.5 per quintal and ₹5,883.25 per quintal if the moisture content is 7%.

The operators of procurement centres have also been instructed to arrange web cameras, finger print scanner, moisture measuring implements and electronic weighing scales before commencement of the procurement operations. The Agriculture Extension Officers and Agriculture Officers have been told to issue token to farmers village-wise to bring their produce to procurement centres in a scheduled/phased manner.