Cotton procurement at 340 centres this year

The Agricultural Marketing Department has identified 303 mills in the State for procurement of cotton from the farmers this year in addition to 37 agricultural market committee yards.

At a review meeting on the preparations for kharif marketing season held here on Monday, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy suggested the officials concerned to keep the godown space available for storing the cotton procured from farmers before the commencement of cotton arrivals, generally expected to commence towards the end of October.

Chairman and Managing Director of the Cotton Corporation of India P. Alli Rani, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) C. Parthasarathi, Agriculture Commission Rahul Bojja, Director of Marketing G. Laxmibai and others participated in the meeting. Stating that minimum support price (MSP) of cotton was ₹5,550 per quintal (long staple), the Minister said procurement was allowed only at 230 mills during the last marketing season.

He suggested the officials to ensure proper weighing of cotton by checking the calibration of weigh bridges in advance and not to collect charges in addition to the ones prescribed while procuring cotton from them. The Minister said most of the cotton growing farmers were already issued the bar-coded identity cards, and wanted the officials to issue similar cards to farmers who were not issued with them so far.

Further, the Minister wanted crediting of amount in lieu of cotton sale by farmers to their bank account without much delay in the name of problem in farmers' details. He stated that cotton production is estimated to go up from 3.5% to 5% this year worldwide as the fibre crop was cultivated in about 34.59 million hectares. In Telangana, it was sown in over 17.61 lakh ha so far.

Oilpalm cultivation

At another meeting on Telangana State Cooperative Oilseeds Growers Federation (TS-Oilfed), the Minister asked the officials to encourage farmers to go for oilpalm cultivation in the State as the Centre had already identified that 206 mandals in the State are suitable for it.

As oilpalm had no threat of damage from the wild boars, monkeys and other animals, the plantation has the potential to be increased to 2 lakh acres from the present 40,000 acres.