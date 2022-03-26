Cotton fetches record price at Khammam market yard

Farmers get a record remunerative price of ₹12,001 per quintal

The price of cotton at the market yard in Khammam hit an all-time high on Saturday, fetching a farmer from Aswapuram mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district a record remunerative price of ₹12,001 per quintal.

According to Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) sources, this is the highest price ever commanded by cotton in the market yards across the State.

Cotton is commanding a good price in the range of ₹9,000 to ₹11,500 per quintal in excess of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹6,025 per quintal at the market yard in Khammam. It is fetching a good price to farmers at the fag end of the procurement season due to a combination of factors, including spurt in demand for the natural fibre in both domestic and overseas markets, sources added.

A farmer identified as Gokannapalli Saidulu from Aswapuram sold nearly 29 bags of cotton at a record price of ₹12,001 per quintal at the market yard in Khammam.

The yard witnessed huge arrival of cotton from various villages in the old undivided Khammam district and parts of the neighbouring districts. Around 500 bags of cotton were traded through the National Agriculture Market (e-NAM), the pan-India electronic trading system, at the market yard on Saturday.