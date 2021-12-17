Cotelligent sets up CoE on cybersecurity

Firm to work with TASK to train, develop 2,000 cyberwarriors

TechDemocracy firm Cotelligent, focused on cybersecurity products and services, has set up a centre of excellence (CoE) for cybersecurity in the city.

The new facility, on about 20,000 sq ft area with a capacity to accommodate over 500 employees and staff, will serve as the engineering and remote delivery hub of operations for TechDemocracy. It will play a key role in assisting businesses in managing cyber threats, compliance requirements as well as serving as a focus for global cybersecurity innovation, Cotelligent said in a release on inauguration of the facility by IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Cotelligent said it will work with Telangana government through TASK to train and develop over 2,000 cyberwarriors through the CoE. It is a one-of-a-kind effort to recruit, educate, train and create a talent pool of cybersecurity experts to make Telangana the hub for cybersecurity practice, innovation and research.

The company also intends to raise its headcount by more than 1,000 over the next five years.

Founder and CEO of Cotelligent Srikiran Patibandla said the Cotelligent team in India will leverage best practices across consulting delivery and software tools like Intellicta, developed by the Cotelligent team in Hyderabad, to assist senior business decision-makers evaluate in-depth effectiveness of their cybersecurity, governance, risk, and compliance programmes.

Cotelligent provides core offshore engineering and solution delivery besides serving as the sales entity for TechDemocracy in India.

The Minister said Telangana government is committed to creating an ecosystem in the State for cyber security. The aim is to make Telangana a hub for cyber innovations in the country.