Costly implants a hurdle to orthopedic procedures in Telangana

March 20, 2022 23:46 IST

Package offered under government health schemes are not sufficient to buy some implants, say sources

Orthopedicians at Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital (OGH) regularly come across accident cases involving injury to bones, but there are a few issues that pose as hurdles in performing various forms of orthopedic procedures, doctors say.

Sources in government hospitals say the package offered under government health schemes are not sufficient to buy some implants required for the procedures. “We perform total knee replacement and hip replacement surgeries too. These are performed free of cost at government hospitals, as is the case with other procedures. But the implants cost ₹30,000 or more. Not everyone who opts for government hospitals can afford to spend that kind of money. The government scheme packages for knee replacement is ₹25000, which is not sufficient,” shares a doctor.

Another source says the poor rely on Gandhi Hospital or OGH for the procedures. If they do not find a solution there, treatment becomes a huge challenge for them.

“Trauma care centres are needed. More beds have to be allotted too. Else, patients who face discomfort from lack of beds leave the hospital,” says another source.

What’s more, internal conflicts in the orthopedic department at Gandhi Hospital have posed as a challenge in delivering patient care services. However, the source says, it has been resolved and should not surface again.