Corteva Agriscience keen on making India its global hub for seed innovation

July 14, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Tim Glenn at an event organised by the firm in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit:

Agri chemicals and seed firm Corteva Agriscience wants to make India a global hub for seed innovation.

“Through our sustainable seed portfolio, we aim to make India a global hub for seed innovation,” executive vice president-seed business unit Tim Glenn said on the occasion of Corteva celebrating 50 years of its Pioneer Seeds solutions in the country.

With increased investments on research and development, the firm will continue to introduce agricultural innovations to help enhance farmers productivity and sustainability, Mr. Glenn said in a release. Corteva had organised an event here on Thursday to mark the five decades of the seeds solution in which Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan was the chief guest.

The firm has an R&D facility —Multi-Crop Research Centre — in Telangana. The facility serves as the firm’s technology hub for Asia Pacific region and builds synergies in breeding and breeding technology deployment across key crops like corn, millet, and mustard.

Corteva said it started its journey in India with the set-up of Pioneer Seeds in 1972. Pioneer has been developing and characterising hybrid seeds in key crops, including corn, rice, millet and mustard and continues to be one of the country’s leading suppliers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ranjan said Telangana was committed to implementing policies and initiatives that enhanced agriculture and provided necessary resources to farmers. The State would support private sector’s participation and initiatives that drove value addition to boost farmers’ income and enhances the overall agricultural sector.

