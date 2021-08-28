‘Corruption in SRSP canal works in Warangal’

Hyderabad

28 August 2021

TPCC secretary writes to Vigilance Department

TPCC state secretary Bandi Sudhakar alleged that Irrigation department officials, in association with TRS leaders of the combined Warangal district, had indulged in corruption of about ₹100 crore without completing the works, and demanded an inquiry into it.

Releasing a letter written to the Vigilance Department and also the Principal Secretary of the Irrigation Department at a press conference here, he said the ₹123 crore had been released for the works under SRSP distributary canals in Teegarajupalli, Parvatgiri, Mahabubabad, Dornakal and Teerthala in Khammam district. However, officials and contractors had withdrawn ₹17 crore bills without completing the work.

The senior Congress leader alleged that Parvatgiri lake work had been taken up with ₹20 crore without any quality. Quality control officials had issued the certificate taking bribes from the contractors, he alleged. Similarly, distributary canal works under Package 38 in Geesukonda, Mallampalli and Parkal had been taken up with an estimation of ₹123 crore but the contractors here too had failed to maintain quality and in some places secured the bills without doing the work.

Mr. Sudhakar said some officials questioning the poor quality of work were transferred with political pressure. Assistant Engineer Ravi who questioned the illegal drawing of bills was transferred and was being threatened, he said, adding that four Executive Engineers had been transferred, indicating the pressure being brought by the contractors. He demanded that the money be recovered under the Revenue Recovery Act immediately.