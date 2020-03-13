Corporators’ proposals to be sent directly to govt. for approval

HYDERABAD

13 March 2020 01:00 IST

Decision taken at the GHMC Standing Committee meeting

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Standing Committee, during its meeting on Thursday, has decided to send various works individually proposed by corporators directly to the government for approval.

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, after discussion with the standing committee members on Thursday, has issued instructions to the zonal commissioners to convene a meeting on Friday with corporators from their respective zones, and receive proposals for developmental works worth ₹50 lakh from each.

The proposals for laying of CC roads and other infrastructural works will be sent for government’s approval, as their combined value from 150 corporators could escalate up to ₹75 crore, he said.

As per the rule book, GHMC Commissioner or each zonal commissioner is authorised to sanction individual works with estimated cost up to ₹2 crore only. Standing Committee has the powers to sanction works up to ₹3 crores, while GHMC Council may approve works up to ₹6 crore during General Body meeting. All works costing above ₹6 crore should be sent to the State government for approval.

However, the rule should be applied to each single work, and not to a bouquet of various works as was decided by the standing committee.

Officials under the condition of anonymity confirm that rules framed for implementation of GHMC Act stipulate the sanctioned limits on estimated cost for a single work and not on combined value of different works proposed by all corporators.

Mr.B onthu Ram Mohan has instructed the zonal commissioners to also accept proposals for sports material from the corporators as per their long standing demand. In view of bore-well maintenance being handed over to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, he said General Managers of the Board too should be summoned for the meetings with corporators, in order to discuss the water scarcity in summer and related issues.

Property acquisition

The standing committee has also approved two proposals for property acquisition for road development at Begumpet and Shastripuram junction.

Properties are to be acquired for an 18 meter road from Methodist Colony up to Begumpet Railway Station parallel to the railway track, and for a 30 meter road from Bangalore highway to Shastripuram Junction railway track.