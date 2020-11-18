Corporators a key cog in the wheel of city’s development

These elected representatives act as the main link between citizens and government depts

Doubt and confusion cloud the minds of citizens if they have to get some work done by government offices. Working their way through the hierarchies and multiple sections in a department can be a tedious affair. And if the work is related to damaged roads, streetlights, irregular water supply or any infrastructure in their respective locality, the responsibilities are, more often than not, passed on. It is in such situations that the role of municipal corporators come into prominence.

Prepping for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, these elected representatives said their job is to act as the main link between citizens and government departments concerned. Ameerpet corporator N. Seshu Kumari said elected representatives are supposed to know which official or a section in a department has to be contacted to get a work done. “When people bring issues to our notice, we are supposed to know the point of contact,” she said, adding that corporators can be reached at offices located in their respective wards. Besides, their phone numbers are displayed on the GHMC website.

Ahmednagar corporator Ayesha Rubina explains that they are supposed to coordinate with respective departments to resolve issues related to infrastructure such as roads, streetlights, public parks and sanitation. “Besides, we have to find loopholes in the infrastructure and try to come up with ideas which will improve living conditions of the people,” she said.

Ms Rubina said that they can do more as part of their job such as utilising funds under Urban Community Development Wing of the corporation. “The funds can be used for development activities in urban communities. Around 3% of the funds can be used for people with special needs,” she said.

Secretary of the Forum for Good Governance M. Padmanabha Reddy said that the elected representatives help in identification of beneficiaries of various schemes and help officials at the ward level in proper implementation of GHMC Act.