Corporator suspended for role in land mafia

Inquiry confirmed allegations against BJP corporator, says Collector

Rangareddy district Collector Amoy Kumar has issued orders on Saturday, placing a corporator of the Badangpet Municipal Corporation under suspension for six months, over allegations of abuse of his position.

As per the order, the suspension is based on a complaint of intimidation against BJP corporator T. Sridhar Reddy, with regard to a land grabbing instance in Nadargul village of Balapur mandal.

An inquiry by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Rajendranagar has confirmed the allegations against the corporator, based on the title of the land and the police charge sheet.

The corporator is liable for punishment under the Section 66 (1) of Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, the order issued by the Collector said.

The suspension is pending inquiry and conclusion of the investigation by the authorities into the said offence, it said.