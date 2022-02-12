Hyderabad

Corporator suspended for role in land mafia

Rangareddy district Collector Amoy Kumar has issued orders on Saturday, placing a corporator of the Badangpet Municipal Corporation under suspension for six months, over allegations of abuse of his position.

As per the order, the suspension is based on a complaint of intimidation against BJP corporator T. Sridhar Reddy, with regard to a land grabbing instance in Nadargul village of Balapur mandal.

An inquiry by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Rajendranagar has confirmed the allegations against the corporator, based on the title of the land and the police charge sheet.

The corporator is liable for punishment under the Section 66 (1) of Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, the order issued by the Collector said.

The suspension is pending inquiry and conclusion of the investigation by the authorities into the said offence, it said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2022 10:10:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/corporator-suspended-for-role-in-land-mafia/article38420491.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY