Corporator distributes sanitary pads

At a time when a large portion of lockdown relief work is centred on ration packs, Ahmed Nagar division corporator Ayesha Rubina of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has focused on sourcing and distributing sanitary pads to her women constituents.

“For the past five days, we have been distributing sanitary pads in the ward. The reason is that women’s health and hygiene, which is paramount, tends to be overlooked during such times. Of course, ration is important. But this crucial aspect of women’s health should not be ignored. We have been giving between 150 and 250 packs per day,” Ms Rubina says.

The initiative began at a community hall in Ahmed Nagar when Ms Rubina and her team, with the support of Social Data Initiatives Forum, an NGO, bought sanitary pads to give to women from urban slums in the ward. According to Ms Rubina, there are five such notified urban slums in Ahmed Nagar.

“We began the programme as part of the ward’s Women’s Empowerment Cell. On the first day of distribution, we gauged the response of women. It was clear to us how important providing these sanitary pads is. Slums such as Pochamma Basthi, Nehru Nagar, P S Nagar, Syed Nagar - 1 and Syed Nagar - 2 were covered,” Ms Rubina says.

Another important issue, Ms Rubina opines, is pricing of the pads which are available in the market. She says that while inexpensive and more accessible sanitary pads are priced around ₹ 40, these are unavailable in some shops. “This forces women to use less hygienic methods such as cloth,” she says.

On Friday, Ms Rubina, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and social activist Azam Khan of SDIF distributed sanitary pads to sanitation workers and other women. In a tweet, Mr Rammohan said, “Unique gesture by an NGO led by our GHMC Corporator Ayesha Rubeena garu who have come up to sponsor sanitary napkins to sanitation workers & other poor needy ladies. Handed over few cartons to lady corporators to be distributed in their respective divisions TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS”.