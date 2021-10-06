Corporation mulls Vajra AC buses for IT Corridor

HYDERABAD

To have fewer stops, run short distances

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is mulling pressing into service air-conditioned Vajra buses in its Greater Hyderabad Zone (GHZ).

According to data obtained under the Right to Information Act, GHZ had 21 such buses in its fleet in 2017-18. In the subsequent year, the number went up to 25. However, data shows that in 2019-20, there were no such buses.

Recent deliberations within the TSRTC’s top brass pointed to the possibility of these buses making a comeback, especially in the IT Corridor. Sources said it is planned to have 30 to 35 Vajra AC buses along routes in the IT Corridor. These buses have a seating capacity of 18 passengers. The rationale, sources explained, is that the buses will travel short routes, around 10-15 km.

The Vajra bus routes are likely to have fewer stops as compared to others, and passengers will be charged flat rates.

Sources said in order to reduce operational costs, these buses will not have a conductor. That means, passengers will have to pay the ticket fare to the driver. Once proposals are finalised, the TSRTC will seek passenger feedback. The move’s profitability will also be studied.