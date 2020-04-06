Coronavirus | WhatsApp chatbot on COVID-19 launched

As part of efforts to provide authentic information to citizens on COVID-19, a WhatsApp chatbot ‘TS Gov Covid Info’ was launched on Monday by Telangana government.

IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao, who launched the facility, said Telangana government has partnered with WhatsApp to establish a dedicated coronavirus helpline for citizens to receive accurate information on the pandemic. “We are doing everything we can to keep our citizens safe in these challenging times and urge everyone to stay indoors and ensure they rely only on verified channels of information,” he said.

An official release on the launch said the Telangana IT, Electronics and Communications Department and Health Department have built ‘TS Gov Covid Info’ chatbot collaborating with SB Technologies, a Hyderabad-based software solutions provider. and MessengerPeople, one of WhatsApp’s official business solution providers.

IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “Citizens having questions relating to the pandemic can now chat with the government of Telangana on WhatsApp to receive all critical and accurate information on the outbreak. Simply send ‘Hi’ or ‘Hello’ or ‘Covid’ to +91-9000658658 in a WhatsApp message to get started”. A release from WhatsApp said the dedicated State COVID helpline on +919000658658 will be a free-to-use service and act as a central source for accurate, trustworthy and up-to-date information about the pandemic. This service will be available both in Telugu and English.

The helpline is an automated chatbot service. To begin with, it will provide information on topics such as coronavirus prevention and symptoms, current status on COVID-19, information about the lockdown, health facilities and isolation centres with more options to be included in future.