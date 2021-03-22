Coronavirus | Virchow Biotech to make 200 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

Hyderabad

22 March 2021 17:12 IST

This is the fourth production partnership that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has announced in India.

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF has entered into a partnership with Virchow Biotech to produce upto 200 million doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V a year at the Hyderabad facility.

Hetero Group, Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma and now Virchow Biotech are the four companies with which the RDIF has got into partnerships to make the vaccine in India.

The RDIF said in the last seven days, it has announced production contracts with three Indian manufacturers for more than 300 million people doses of Sputnik V a year. In total, production capacity for more than 700 million people has been secured in 10 countries.

India is a true Sputnik V production partner and vaccine manufacturing hub of many vaccine for the world, it said.

On the tie up with Virchow, a press release said, technology transfer is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, followed by full-scale commercial production of Sputnik V. Virchow Biotech capacities will help facilitate global supply of Sputnik V to international partners of RDIF.

Virchow Biotech managing director Tummuru Murali said “Virchow’s proven capabilities in large scale drug substance manufacturing should help meet the global demand for this vaccine. We are also happy to learn of the positive feedback that this vaccine has been receiving from all the countries.”

Sputnik V has been registered in 54 countries with total population of over 1.4 billion people. Efficacy of Sputnik V is 91.6%, the release said.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said vaccine partnerships are the only way to overcome the pandemic. “We see a growing interest in Sputnik V vaccine as it is one of the most efficient vaccines available. The agreement with Virchow Biotech is an important step to facilitate the full-scale local production of the vaccine in India and to supply our international partners globally.”

The release said Virchow Biotech is a part of the Virchow Group, which has a diversified business portfolio ranging from Biogenerics, Pharmaceuticals, Medical devices, and APIs. The group is the largest producer of Sulfamethoxazole and Ranitidine Hydrochloride in the world.