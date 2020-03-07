Coronavirus threatens to take the colour off Holi celebrations

Hyderabad

07 March 2020 22:50 IST

Wholesale dealers complain that stocks have not been picked up by retailers yet

The widespread scare of coronavirus has taken a toll on the business of Holi festival, to be celebrated on Tuesday.

“Business is down by 30-40%. The stocks have not moved at all over the past few days,” says Harikishan Karwa, a wholesale dealer of Holi colours in the Begum Bazaar area.

Apartment blocks that usually put out notices about communal celebration of the festival of colours are yet to firm up their plans. “Not many people are very keen on celebrations as there is a scare about coronavirus. Even children are not so interested as they are being told to avoid public places and large crowds,” says Raj Reddy, who lives in an apartment complex in Nalanda Nagar.

In the maze of the streets in Begum Bazaar area there is a spray of colour on the road, bands of minstrels walk around with banging drums, singing; and then passing the bowl, but the shoppers are missing.

“I hope the shoppers will come by evening. Not many people are afraid of the virus. See, nobody is wearing masks,” says Ashok Singh hopefully pointing to the few shoppers moving about without any protection masks.

Days before the Holi festival, small kiosks set up by entrepreneurs pop up across the city. But this year, even they are missing.

“Retailers from Sholapur in Maharashtra, Bidar in Karnataka and some places in Andhra Pradesh pick up stock from us. But this year, that has not happened. Now it is too late, as tomorrow is Sunday and by Monday they need to have colours in their shops. Business was not this bad even after demonetisation,” says Mr. Karwa who has been supplying colours to outlying areas of erstwhile Nizam’s dominion for the past 95 years.

“This is a matter of tradition and religion. I think people will come out and celebrate the festival with gusto on Tuesday. Once we light the bonfire (Holika dahan), I don’t think people can stop themselves from enjoying themselves,” said Ajay Jaiswal, who lives in the area.

Advisory to devotees

Meanwhile, religious leaders for the jashn at the Moula Ali say they are asking visitors to take precautionary measures. “Every year there are five sandal (processions) to the Moula Ali shrine for celebrating the birth of Imam Ali. We are telling people to take extra precautions about hygiene as well as wearing masks while taking part in the procession,” informed Mir Abbas Moosavi of Badshahi Ashoorkhana. The Jashn Maulud-e-Kaaba is celebrated in the seventh month of Islamic calendar Rajab between 13 and 16 (March 9-12).