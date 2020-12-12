Coronavirus | Telangana forms four committees for COVID-19 vaccination

The Telangana government has constituted four committees for planning, execution, supervision and monitoring of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the State.
According to the orders issued on Friday, the committees are State Steering Committee, State Task Force, District Task Force and Mandal Task Force.
Principal Secretary of State Health and Family Welfare Department Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi said that preparations for the possible introduction of the vaccine had begun.
“It is anticipated that initially the supply of vaccine will be limited in view of a huge demand, hence, prioritisation of high risk groups will need to be done for vaccination and subsequently other groups will be included for vaccination,” Mr. Rizvi said in the order.
Stating that the vaccine introduction was likely to span over an year with multiple groups being included sequentially starting from Health Care Workers, he said.
It was important to create strong advisory and implementation mechanism at State, District and Mandal level to guide the process of COVID-19 vaccine introduction while ensuring minimal disruption of other routine health care services, including routine immunisation, he said.
