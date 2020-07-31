Coronavirus | Telangana continues to witness spike in cases

Hyderabad

31 July 2020 11:53 IST

1,986 cases were reported in 24 hours taking the total number of affected persons to 62,703.

The spike in the novel coronavirus cases is continuing in the State with close to 2,000 testing positive on a single day on Thursday.

The State reported 1,986 cases in 24 hours taking the total number of affected persons to 62,703 while reports of 1,216 persons whose swab samples were collected are awaited.

Fourteen more deaths were reported during the day taking the total casualties since the advent of the virus to 519.

In all, 816 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total number to 45,388. There are 16,796 active cases as on date, according to the bulletin released by the Health department.

A total of 21,380 swab samples were collected on Thursday taking the total number to 4.37 lakh.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation continues to report high number of cases with 586 samples testing positive on Thursday while neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts reported 207 and 205 positive cases.

Warangal (Urban) with 123 positive cases, Karimnagar (116) and Sangareddy (108) were the districts where swab samples testing positive was in three digits.