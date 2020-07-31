Coronavirus | Telangana continues to witness spike in cases

The spike in the novel coronavirus cases is continuing in the State with close to 2,000 testing positive on a single day on Thursday.
The State reported 1,986 cases in 24 hours taking the total number of affected persons to 62,703 while reports of 1,216 persons whose swab samples were collected are awaited.
Fourteen more deaths were reported during the day taking the total casualties since the advent of the virus to 519.
In all, 816 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total number to 45,388. There are 16,796 active cases as on date, according to the bulletin released by the Health department.
A total of 21,380 swab samples were collected on Thursday taking the total number to 4.37 lakh.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation continues to report high number of cases with 586 samples testing positive on Thursday while neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts reported 207 and 205 positive cases.
Warangal (Urban) with 123 positive cases, Karimnagar (116) and Sangareddy (108) were the districts where swab samples testing positive was in three digits.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath