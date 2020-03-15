Coronavirus remark: Uttam seeks apology from KCR

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly condemned Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for equating coronavirus with the Congress party and said KCR was a real coronavirus while Congress party was the nation builder.

In a statement here on Sunday, he said the remarks made by KCR in the Assembly were highly objectionable and reminded that he would not have made that speech as Chief Minister, if the Congress party had not granted statehood for Telangana.

‘Withdraw remarks’

He advised KCR to restrain from indulging in cheap talk and demanded immediate withdrawal of the remarks and tender an unconditional apology. He also demanded that the remarks be expunged from the Assembly records.

Referring to KCR’s earlier speech in the Assembly that coronavirus would go away with a paracetamol tablet, Mr. Uttam Reddy advised the Chief Minister to be mature as everything can’t be made fun of.

“While the entire world is taking precautions to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus, KCR has ridiculously commented that it won’t come to Telangana as it has high temperature and it can be cured by taking a paracetamol.” he said. “Now he has suddenly realised the threat coronavirus poses to the State and announced lockdown.”