Coronavirus: LPG agencies threaten to stop home deliveries

HYDERABAD

22 May 2021 23:50 IST

Refill supplies to households will be discontinued after a week if staff not given vaccines

Cooking gas distributors of the three national oil companies, who between them cater to 1.2 crore households across Telangana, have threatened to stop home delivery of the refills after a week on account of delay in vaccination of their frontline staff.

It is a herculean task to convince the staff to deliver the cylinders, Telangana LPG Distributors Association said. Around two lakh cylinder are delivered daily through a network consisting of over 700 liquefied petroleum gas distributors and 14,500 employees, which includes the delivery boys, counter staff, those involved in transportation and employees at the bottling plants of the oil companies.

Stating that there is a growing unrest among delivery boys and the support staff, the association said they have conveyed their inability to continue with the work. They want to be recognised as corona frontline warriors and given vaccine immediately.

Advertising

Advertising

Under the circumstances, it would be difficult to continue home delivery beyond seven days unless the request for vaccination is met, TLDA leaders M. Venkateswara Rao (president), K. Jagan Mohan Reddy (general secretary) and J.Aialy Reddy (treasurer) said in a release.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said with hundreds of LPG delivery staff getting infected and some losing their lives in the second wave of the pandemic, there is a sense of fear among the rest of the staff. They are reluctant to report for work. In the last 30 days alone, seven distributors and six staffers have died. Many distributors have recently reduced working hours of their showrooms. Supplies of refills, however, are being maintained with senior officials of the companies saying the households are getting cylinders within 1.5 days of the bookings. In response to representations from the petroleum trade over the last two months, the Commissioner of Civil Supplies had earlier this month advised District Collectors to facilitate vaccination of the workforce.

With the State putting on hold the shots for those in the 18-45 age group, the process is, however, yet to begin. The State government can take a decision on who ought to be given priority in vaccination as per the local requirements, Mr. Reddy said, adding Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam and a few north-east States have vaccinated the LPG delivery staff. The TLDA statement said vaccinating the delivery staff would also be in the interest of the customers since on an average they visit 40-50 houses daily.

“We are confident Telangana government would be considerate as always and help LPG [delivery] network get vaccines,” it said.