COVID-19 | Home isolation for very mild positive symptomatic cases

HYDERABAD

18 May 2020 23:23 IST

Caregiver to be available 24x7 with communication link to hospital

Telangana government has decided to home-quarantine asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic COVID-19 positive patients with very mild infection, subject to certain conditions.

In accordance with the revised guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on May 10, the government has issued orders to implement the home isolation of positive patients as a pilot in Hyderabad district.

According to sources, the apartment complex in Madannapet where 23 persons tested positive for the infection has been chosen for implementation of the pilot, and 11 persons have been already home-quarantined.

As per guidelines, very mild or pre-symptomatic patients having the requisite facility at residence for self-isolation and quarantine of family contacts alone will have the option. They may continue at home even if they develop mild symptoms. Care giver should be available to provide 24x7 care, with communication link with the hospital. The Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis may be given to the care giver and all close contacts of such cases, as per protocol and prescribed by the treating medical officer.

Aarogya Setu app should be downloaded on mobile phone by the patients concerned, and should remain active all the time. An undertaking will be taken from the patient for self isolation and adherence to quarantine guidelines. The patients may be taken to hospital in case he or she experience severe symptoms such as difficulty in breathing, pressure in chest and mental confusion.

Home isolation may end after 17 days of onset of symptoms or date of sampling for pre-symptomatic cases, provided there is no fever for previous 10 days. The guidelines include detailed instructions for patients as well as care givers.

The State government is said to have issued additional instructions for home isolation of patients only if they are between 10 and 50 years of age with good immune response.

Unabated spread

Meanwhile, community spread of COVID-19 continues unabated in the Southern part of the city, with fresh cases surfacing in places such as Jiyaguda, Kurmaguda, and Dhoolpet areas.

In Dhoolpet, virus spread from a single patient to about 13 persons during a family event.

According to sources, the index case was from a family with relatives in Jiyaguda. The patient did not report the illness for long despite symptoms and was confirmed positive recently.

Contravening the home quarantine norms, the family organised an engagement function the very next day, which was attended by close to 150 persons. The authorities could so far trace 38 persons, of whom 13 persons tested positive for the virus.

Attempts are on to trace the remaining too, several of whose phones are switched off, sources said.

The number of cases in Jiyaguda is said to have touched 100, with a wholesaler of meat testing positive along with three members from his family and three from his watchman’s.

In Kurmaguda area too, about 10 fresh cases surfaced on Monday.