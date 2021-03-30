Coronavirus fear keeps Holi revelry in check

Most citizens prefer to stay indoors; traders suffer big losses

It was a drab, colourless and quiet Holi on Monday, as citizens preferred to stay at home due to COVID-19 restrictions and fears about the spread of the virus. The roads were deserted and many apartment blocks steered clear of organising communal celebrations of the festival of colours.

Begum Bazaar, which is the main hub for trade in colours, and sees raucous revelry through the night and into the afternoon, appeared colourless. Bhang vendors, who set up stalls to sell the mild cannabis-laced drink, were a disappointed lot.

Business down by 80%

“At this time, we usually don’t even find time to talk. But today, there is nobody. There are no customers. Our business is down by 80%. Last year was somewhat better than this,” said Vijay Vaishnav sitting in his 20-year-old shop near Begum Bazaar Chatri.

The khowa shop is known for bhang as well as the intoxicant-laced gulab jamun, coconut barfi and other sweets.

Just two days earlier, the Telangana government promulgated GO Ms No 69 which prohibited communal celebrations. “Congregations pose considerable threat of rapid transmission of COVID-19. Therefore, it is decided that public celebrations/observations should not be allowed in the state during upcoming religious events such as Shab-e-Barat, Holi…” were the words used in the government order.

Some businessmen who had turned their idli and dosa pushcarts to sell bhang and bhang-laced sweets rued their decision. “We used to make decent money in a few hours. Groups of men and women would ride their bikes to have the drink here. But this is a disaster. I could not even sell 10 glasses of this,” said Santosh Sharma who had turned his idli pushcart to sell bhang.

A splash of colours was witnessed in the inner streets of Begum Bazaar and Goshamahal where the members of mercantile families turned out to play Holi among themselves, but the floors of apartment complexes and streets in residential areas in other parts of the city remained colour-free.

“Usually, we pool money hire a music system, have Holika dahaan and families play with colours till afternoon. But this year, the topic of celebrations was not even discussed,” said a resident of an apartment complex in Khairatabad.

Police presence

There was a huge police presence in Dhoolpet, Begumbazaar, Sitarambagh, Asifnagar and other parts of the city to keep a check on communal celebrations. “This is very quiet. It is a Holi unlike Holi,” said a police officer of Shahinayatgunj keeping vigil near Begum Bazaar.