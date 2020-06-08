Coronavirus creates flutter in BRKR Bhavan

Hyderabad

08 June 2020

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) created a flutter in the Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan, the State administrative headquarters, on Monday as an outsourcing employee reportedly tested positive for the virus.

After the employee working on the seventh floor of the building was confirmed COVID-19-positive, officials concerned asked the employees working on the floor to vacate the place.

Staff and officials, majority of them belonging to Finance department, were instructed to take up home quarantine with immediate effect.

Officials are now trying to ascertain the people with whom the affected employee had contact over the past few days.

As the news spread, several employees working in the 8th floor too preferred not to attend duties as a precautionary measure.

Steps have been initiated to sanitise the 7th and 8th floors of the building.

Meanwhile, another employee working in the fourth floor of the adjoining GHMC building also tested positive for the virus.

Officials concerned reacted immediately asking the employees working on the floor to vacate the premises. Sanitisation works were taken up on the floor.