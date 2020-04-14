COVID-19 | Coming 10 days crucial: Eatala Rajender

Minister for Health Eatala Rajender, during a joint review meeting with Minister for Municipal Administration K. T. Rama Rao, said the coming 10 days would be very crucial in arresting the spread of COVID-19 in the State, and appealed to citizens not to venture out of their homes.

The Ministers asked the officials to act tough on those who bypassed the lockdown in containment zones.

All arrangements were in place in the containment zones, and any new persons showing symptoms of coronavirus would be shifted to hospital, they said, and asked officials to increase availability of ambulances if needed.

The high-level meeting, attended by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Health, Shanti Kumari, and all heads of departments, discussed the action plan and precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the city.

Mr. Rama Rao instructed the officials to close all the entries to the containment zones and leave only one route open, under police surveillance. Essential goods were to be delivered to the citizens at the doorstep.

Mr. Somesh Kumar stated that special teams consisting of police, medical and municipal officials were functioning round the clock in Greager Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.