Coronavirus cases in TS cross 5,000-mark

The State recorded 219 new cases by Monday evening, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases beyond the 5,000-mark. It now stands at 5,193.
Monday was the third consecutive day that saw over 200 cases being recorded. Two more COVID-19 patients died taking the toll to 187. This is the lowest number of deaths recorded in a day this month. The highest was 14 on June 7.
The 219 new cases include 189 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, 13 from Rangareddy, four from Warangal Urban, three from Warangal Rural and two each from Medchal and Sangareddy.
Of the total 5,193 cases, 2,240 are active while 2,766 have been discharged so far.
The last 1,000 cases have been recorded in just five days. Telangana had gone from 3,000 cases to the 4,000-mark in seven days. In this month so far, 2,495 cases have been reported.
