Coronavirus | 37-year-old constable dies in Hyderabad

A 37-year-old constable with the Hyderabad police died on Wednesday night after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

This is the first death due to the pandemic in the Telangana police department.

Sources said that the victim was admitted to the Gandhi Hospital, the largest COVID-19 isolation centre in the State, after he tested positive.

On Sunday evening, he was taken to the Nature Cure Hospital in Begumpet after he complained of severe fever, body pain and fatigue.

“Though he was suffering from fever for the past 15 days, he attended duties. But, on Sunday when his body temperature further spiked, he came to the police station seeking help. Soon he was rushed to the Nature Cure Hospital, where his swabs were collected and next day he was tested positive for coronavirus,” a senior police officer said.

“We were informed that his health condition was becoming serious and he was not responding to the treatment,” the officer said, adding that around 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday he breathed his last.

The victim, a 2007 batch constable who hails from Nalgonda district, was posted at one of the checkposts in the Old City.

He is a resident of Vanasthalipuram and is survived by wife and two children.

Apart from family members, samples were drawn from 16 other police officers working with him, of whom four were referred to home quarantine.